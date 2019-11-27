Gowda slams Vishwanath’s political gimmick

JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda, on Wednesday said that BJP candidate for the Hunsur Assembly bypoll A H Vishwanath is praising opposition leaders as he is a seasoned politician.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Vishwanath is appreciating Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and me to attract voters. He knows that it will have an adverse effect, if he blames Siddaramaiah and me. It’s a political gimmick. People are intelligent and understand this.”

“The BJP is in power and it has good resources to conduct elections. The party has appointed in-charges for all 15 segments,”.he said.