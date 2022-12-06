Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh results to have 'good impact' on Karnataka: Bommai

Election results to have good impact on K’taka: Bommai

Bharath Joshi
  • Dec 06 2022, 15:31 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the BJP’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would have “a good impact” on the poll-bound Karnataka, a notion that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah rejected. 

Speaking to reporters, Bommai asserted that the BJP would retain power in Karnataka where polls are due in April-May next year. 

“The results will have a good impact on Karnataka. Cent per cent, the BJP will form the government in 2023,” Bommai said. 

He was reacting to exit polls that show BJP is winning Gujarat with two-thirds majority while it has to sweat it out in Himachal Pradesh. “BJP will win in both states,” Bommai insisted. 

“People support good governance and development works. It’s clear that there’s no support for false and politically-motivated allegations,” Bommai said, adding that the election result in Gujarat would be a mandate for pro-incumbency. 

“Entire India is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In a pro-incumbency mandate, it’ll be the BJP’s seventh victory in Gujarat, which shows the solid faith people have in the administration and leadership of PM Modi,” Bommai said. 

Siddaramaiah, however, said the Gujarat elections will not be an indicator for Karnataka. “If Gujarat results are an indicator, then what about Himachal? What about Punjab? One state’s election has nothing to do with another state. Problems, administration and people’s sentiments are different. Likewise, a national election will be different from a state election in terms of issues,” the Congress leader explained. “In any election, we must accept the people's mandate,” he added. 

Siddaramaiah admitted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eating into the Congress’ votes “to a certain extent”. 

