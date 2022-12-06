CM Bommai blames Maharashtra for tensions along border

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Maharashtra for tensions along border

He added that Karnataka will win the legal battle on the border issue in the Supreme Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 12:35 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asserted that his government is committed to safeguarding the state's borders and people. Bommai said that there is prosperity among people of both states and blamed Maharashtra for tensions along the border.

"Not only that, we are also committed to safeguard the Kannadigas in Maharastra, Kerala and Telangana," Karnataka CM said. 

He added that Karnataka will win the legal battle on the border dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court. 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra ministers postponed their scheduled to visit Belagavi on Tuesday. 

"We have officially informed the Karnataka government that two of our ministers are going to Belagavi but the Karnataka government said that if we go there, law and order situation can arise in Belagavi. We decided to postpone this, we haven't cancelled our visit," said Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister. 

On Monday, the Karnataka government had raised concerns about law and order situation that could arise over ministers' visit to Belagavi.

 

 

