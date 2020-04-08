Gujarat to get Karnataka fodder

Farmers in Gujarat will get fodder from Karnataka as the railways on Wednesday ran a special train to carry “bhoosa” (fodder and husk) from Haveri.

The South Western Railways said 14 wagons carrying the material left Haveri to Ranoli in Gujarat. “This is an important agricultural material used specifically to feed domesticated livestock and is required to maintain the supply of milk and dairy products during this lockdown period,” it said.

The fodder was booked by Gujarat Ambuja Exports from Shiggon Taluk which is 45 km from Haveri Station to Ranoli in Vadodara, Gujarat.

SWR is committed to ensuring food and essential commodities to meet the requirements of citizens and Railway in view of Lockdown has made parcel van easily available for quick mass transportation to any part of the country.

Government agencies, NGOs, traders can contact Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi to avail the service of parcel vans.