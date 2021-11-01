Hangal, Sindagi bypolls: counting of votes today

While Hangal recorded a voter turnout of 84%, Sindagi registered a turn out of 69%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:26 ist
Additional Deputy Commissioner N Thippeswamy and SP Hanumantharaya take stock of arrangement for vote counting at the Government Engineering College at Devagiri in Haveri taluk on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

The results of the first bypoll test of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be out on Tuesday. Bommai, however, was confident that BJP would secure wins in both Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies.

Both the constituencies recorded a good polling percentage. While Hangal recorded a voter turnout of 84%, Sindagi registered a turn out of 69%. 

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said BJP candidates would “win by a large margin in both the constituencies.” Opposition Congress too was confident of securing wins in the constituencies.

Retaining Hangal constituency, formerly represented by BJP’s C M Udasi, will be key for Bommai as he represents its neighbouring constituency Shiggaon. The Congress and JD(S), by securing wins in the constituencies are looking to ensure momentum for the parties ahead of the general elections for the state Assembly in 2023.

A total of 19 candidates are in fray in the two constituencies - 13 from Hangal and six from Sindagi.

