PSI scam: Karnataka HC issues emergent notice to govt

HC issues emergent notice to Karnataka government in PSI recruitment scam case

The advocate, who appeared for the petitioners, argued that the FIR has been registered without there being any prima facie evidence

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 15:12 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday issued emergent notices to the state government and DySP Narasimha Murthy, who is the complainant in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case.

Rachana Hanmant and Jagruth S who were among the toppers in the recruitment exams had approached the HC earlier this month after they were named in the second FIR filed in Bengaluru.

The advocate, who appeared for the petitioners, argued that the FIR has been registered without there being any prima facie evidence and alleged that the two were falsely implicated due to vengeance.

Rachana and Jagruth had participated in a protest against the scam earlier.

The recruitment exams to fill the posts of 545 PSIs, held in October last year, ran into controversy after it was revealed that the OMR answer sheets were tampered with to benefit some candidates. The police have registered two FIRs and already arrested over 30 people, including some candidates, in connection with the scam.

After issuing emergent notices on Thursday, the HC fixed May 25 as the date for hearing the case. Recently, the state government decided to annul the examination that was held for the recruitment and decided to hold a re-exam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
scam
PSI scam

What's Brewing

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Gucci, Adidas leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

Gucci, Adidas leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 