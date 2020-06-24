HD Kumaraswamy demands complete lockdown in Ramanagara, Channapatna

Amidst widespread pressure on the state government to impose yet another lockdown, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has demanded that a lockdown be imposed in Ramanagara and Channapatna assembly constituencies.

Kumaraswamy has written to the respective Deputy Commissioners seeking a complete lockdown in these constituencies following the rising number of cases. "Let there be permission given to people for buying essential items between 7 am and 11 am. That apart, there has to be a complete lockdown," he wrote in his letter. The JD(S) leader represents Channapatna constituency while his wife Anitha is the MLA of Ramanagara constituency.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the government had completely failed in providing proper treatment and care for the Covid-19 patients. Neither are there enough beds for treating the existing patients nor are there sufficient ventillators. A self-imposed lockdown is the only solution, he tweeted, calling upon people across the state to stay at home.

"Once infected, forget the poor, even the middleclass will not be able to afford treatment at the prices fixed by the government. If four people in a family get infected and have to stay in the hospital for fifteen days, a family needs Rs 5-6 lakh at the government-fixed prices," he said.

Meanwhile, facing pressure from various quarters, the government is likely to decide on the possibility of another lockdown in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.