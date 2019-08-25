'HDK treated me like the enemy'

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah has said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy treated him like an “enemy.”

“There could have been no problems (in the coalition government) if I was treated as a friend, with confidence. He nursed enmity with me and did not consider me as the leader of the coalition,” he said. The former chief minister was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that he was conducted as a clerk, Siddaramaiah retorted that it was the refrain of the people who cannot manage power.