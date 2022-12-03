HDK will be Karnataka CM: Ibrahim

Though JD(S) legislative party leader H D Kumaraswamy had said the party is open to have a Muslim or Dalit chief minister if it comes to power on its own, state JD(S) president C M Ibrahim on Saturday stated that such a question does not arise now. He said that Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister after 2023 Assembly polls, while Muslim, Dalit, woman, OBC, Lingayat or other community leaders would be accommodated if deputy chief minister's posts are created.

"Kumaraswamy has expressed his wish to have Muslim or Dalit CM, and what is wrong in that? As the president of the party here, I say Kumaraswamy himself will be the CM. But, there is a possibility that he may enter national politics during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and he may even become the prime minister with the coming together of non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Then, others would become the chief minister here," Ibrahim said.

We can have chief ministers from different communities, on the model of the 'Paryaya' system of Udupi mutt, if Kumaraswamy moves to national politics, he noted, adding that the party would decide who would be the chief minister after Kumaraswamy.

'War room set up'

"We have set up a war room having 400 educated youth, to trace unlawful activities of BJP and Congress leaders on the run-up to Assembly polls. Such information would be provided to the Election Commission, while a court case would also be filed seeking prevention of such candidates in the poll fray," Ibrahim said.

He also suggested that BJP government go for polls in January itself. Predicting a surprising change in state politics after December 18, Ibrahim said many leaders including MLAs and former MLAs would join the JD(S). Many districts in the Old Mysuru region would also become Congress-free in the 2023 polls, he added.

BJP leaders in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa are engaged in 'milapi kusti' in boundary and Mahadayi issues. "BJP has brought cow slaughter ban law only in Karnataka and not in Goa. Is cow not the mother for BJP leaders in Goa?," he asked.

"If the Wakf board plans to set up colleges for Muslim women only, I oppose that. There is no provision to start colleges exclusively for the students of a particular community," Ibrahim said.