Herbal product to remove pesticide in fruits, veggies

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Resarch (IIHR) has come out with a herbal product, which it claims can remove 80 to 100% of surface pesticide residues from fruits and vegetables.

“This is the first herbal product in the public domain that makes fruits and vegetables safe for consumption by removing pesticide residues. The product is safe as no synthetic chemicals have been used, and has been tested for efficiency on vegetables and fruits that have high surface pesticide residues,” said Dr M R Dinesh, Director, IIHR. The product is named “Arka Herbi Wash.”

The product is available for sale at the IIHR campus in Hesaraghatta at Rs 12 per 10 gram packet. Call 080-23086100 for details.