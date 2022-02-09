Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench

Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench

The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall be taken by the Chief Justice

IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 09 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 16:19 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, on Wednesday referred the case to a larger bench.

"This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case.

This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice, he added.

