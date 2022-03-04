Horticulture: Grapes, honey get a boost, bumper for Haveri district

The budget has several schemes and infrastructure plans for the horticulture sector.

To promote drip irrigation practice, it was announced that 90% subsidy will be provided to SC/ST farmers and 75% subsidy to other farmers.

With an extension of 34,700 hectares, Karnataka now stands first in the country under horticulture farming, having a total area of 26.32 lakh hectares.

An amount of Rs 35 crore has been earmarked to establish a modern cold storage facility at Toravi in Vijayapura district, a key producer of grapes.

The facility will come upon a public-private partnership basis (PPP). It will manage the storage, conservation and transportation of grapes in cold storage vehicles.

The budget gives a focused boost to increase palm cultivation, to aid palm oil production.

Under the central government’s ‘National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm,' the state will provide Rs 35 crore to increase the cultivation area by 25,000 hectares in the next five years.

The budget has allotted Rs 5 crore to popularise and increase the production of Kodagu and Jamboti honey.

The CM has announced the establishment of a mango processing centre at Hangal in Haveri district. For the promotion of quality chillies and other spices, a research centre will be established at Byadgi in the district.

