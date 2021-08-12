I am not aspiring for ministerial berth: Vijayendra

I can get good positions in the party in future, he said

  • Aug 12 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 01:23 ist
BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo

BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said that he was not an aspirant for ministerial berth or deputy chief minister's post and that his father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had not pressured the high command for the same. 

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said, "I am just 45, not 77 or 78 years old. I can get good positions in the party in future. Unmindful of positions, I have engaged myself in organising the party." My father never thought that he would become chief minister when he started touring towns and villages on a cycle to organise the party. I also do not have any such ambition, Vijayendra told.

"It is true some ministers are upset over not getting plum portfolios. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with the help of the party high command, will handle it," he said.

