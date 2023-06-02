IAF officers inspect crash site in Chamarajanagar

IAF officers inspect crash site in Chamarajanagar

The IAF officials inspected the site and also took possession of the important spare parts of the aircraft

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 02 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 03:18 ist
Indian Air Force officials inspect the site of crash, in Sappayyanapura village in Chamarajanagar on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The senior officials of Indian Air Force visited Sappayyanapura, where a training sortie crashed, on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu also inspected the site. 

Also Read | IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
 

The IAF officials inspected the site and also took possession of the important spare parts of the aircraft.

According to the police, they inspected the spot to ascertain whether the aircraft crashed due to technical fault or due to human error.

The IAF is also taking all steps to clear all the wreckage and shift it to Bengaluru, it is said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IAF
Chamarajanagar
Crash

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 