IAF officers inspect crash site in Chamarajanagar

The senior officials of Indian Air Force visited Sappayyanapura, where a training sortie crashed, on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu also inspected the site.

The IAF officials inspected the site and also took possession of the important spare parts of the aircraft.

According to the police, they inspected the spot to ascertain whether the aircraft crashed due to technical fault or due to human error.

The IAF is also taking all steps to clear all the wreckage and shift it to Bengaluru, it is said.