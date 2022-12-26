IISc Bengaluru is secretariat for G20 working group on science

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will function as the secretariat for Science 20 (S20), a working group set up as part of the G20 which will be presided over by India in 2023.

S20 has been set up as part of efforts by G20 – the intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union – to address global challenges including climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

The theme of S20 for 2023 will be 'Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development', the IISc said on Monday.

The deliberations within this broad theme will be held in Agartala, Lakshadweep and Bhopal during the year. They will focus on three sets of issues – universal holistic health, clean energy for a greener future, and connecting science to society and culture.

An inception meeting in Puducherry and a summit meeting in Coimbatore are also part of the agenda.

The IISc said that science would have to play a key role in achieving the economic growth required to pull millions of people out of poverty while ensuring that development is inclusive and sustainable. It said in a statement on Monday that scientific advancements alone are not enough.

S20 is the “ideal platform” to foster cooperation among the member nations and to ensure that the experiences and breakthroughs in science and technology are shared. India, with its history as an incubator of ideas and its heritage of scientific inquiry, is uniquely placed to drive the agenda of S20 forward, the IISc said.

“With its intellectual heritage and current prowess in science and engineering, combined with a tradition of innovation with sustainability, India now has an opportunity to become a leader in disruptive science for development,” it said.