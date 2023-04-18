Illegal mining: Court orders filing case against Reddy

In fresh trouble for former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has ordered filing of a criminal case against him and others in an illegal mining and export case.
Special court judge J Preeth directed registration of a criminal case for offences punishable under the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulations Act and to issue summons to Reddy and 15 others.
The court passed this order on the private complaint filed by a senior officer of the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the state government to probe certain illegal mining cases. The private complaint was filed on April 10, 2023.
The other accused include Reddy’s close confidant Mehfouz Ali Khan, former MLA B Nagendra and four mining companies – Devi Enterprises Company, Madhushree Enterprises, Eagle Traders and Logistics, Tredent Minerals and Tredent Mining Company Pvt Ltd.
It was alleged in the complaint that between January 2008 and April 2011, the accused indulged in theft of 13.43 lakh tonnes iron ore belonging to the government by creating false invoices and documents.
According to the SIT, the loss caused to the state government was estimated at Rs 210 crore by evasion of royalty, forest transit pass and other taxes.
“Prima-facie case is made out against the accused from materials placed before me,” the judge said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr
Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek
Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram
€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily