IMA scam: SC stays HC order granting relief to IGP

IMA scam: SC stays HC order granting relief to Karnataka IGP Hemant Nimbalkar

The apex court's order means that the officer would continue to face criminal proceedings for now in the case registered by the CBI on February 1, 2020

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 20:48 ist
Karnataka IGP Hemant Nimbalkar. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

In a big setback to senior IPS officer and Karnataka IGP Hemant Nimbalkar, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Karnataka High Court order quashing a CBI FIR and chargesheet filed against him in the Rs 4,000 crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and R Subhash Reddy suspended operation of the High Court's order passed on March 19, 2021.

The court issued notice to Nimbalkar, seeking his response on a petition filed by the CBI, questioning the relief granted to the officer.

The apex court's order means that the officer would continue to face criminal proceedings for now in the case registered by the CBI on February 1, 2020.

It was alleged that the Nimbalkar as the IGP of CID had forwarded the enquiry report of E B Sridhara – another accused – to the State DG and IGP on January 18, 2019, asserting that the enquiry did not find any wrongdoings on the part of the IMA group of entities to invoke the provisions of Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 against them.

It was alleged that the officer had categorically maintained that the deposits collected by the IMA group of entities were exempted under the law and he did not mention about the deposits collected by the IMA Proprietorship owned by main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan in his report.

On RBI's request for a comprehensive enquiry by the CID on unauthorised deposits, the officer had on May 25, 2019, asserted that there was no requirement to re-look into the IMA issue.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Karnataka
ima scam
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 