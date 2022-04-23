In SC, Karnataka opposes lifting iron ore export ban

The Karnataka government has opposed before the Supreme Court a plea by miners to allow export of iron ore, extracted from Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru. This is contrary to the stand taken by the Centre's Ministries of mines and steel and the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee.

In a written response to the court's query, the state government stuck to the position taken by it in May, 2021. It maintained that the stand of the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee that the current situation warrants lifting of all the regulations is not backed by any material and is a substantial shift as against all its earlier stand.

The state government cited various factors including the production vis-a-vis requirement in domestic market and the problems caused by unregulated exports to support its stand.

"The State of Karnataka reiterates its stand taken in the earlier affidavit and for the present, no exports ought to be permitted of the iron ore which are excavated from the mines situated in the State of Kamataka," the affidavit stated.

It also pointed out that the purport of numerous orders passed by the court would show that the most emergent applications pertain to rehabilitation.

"The public interest lies in disposal of these application as a first step. It is submitted that it is one thing to contend that a certain amount has been accumulated in a fund and completely another to say that such amount has actually been used towards rehabilitation," it added.

Notably, the top court had reserved its order on the plea to do away with export ban and e-auction of iron ore extracted in Karnataka as no similar restriction has been put in place with regard to mines in other states.

The Union government's Ministries of Mines and Steel as well as the CEC supported the demand for lifting the ban of export of minerals from Karnataka's three districts while the steel manufacturers body and NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya opposed it.

