India already united, Bharat Jodo is meaningless: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday described the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as “meaningless” and that it was the second attempt at “launching a missile named Rahul Gandhi”.

The Congress’ ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the milestone of 1,000 km on Saturday when it reached the outskirts of Ballari, after having started from Kanyakumari last month.

“India is already united and the country is progressing. There’s no need for such a Jodo Yatra,” Bommai said. “At the global level, India has made much progress. When several nations such as the US and G7 are suffering from an economic slowdown, India is maintaining a minimum 7 per cent growth. This being the case, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is meaningless,” he said.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

The real intent behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to “relaunch” Rahul Gandhi, Bommai charged. “They launched a missile named Rahul Gandhi, which failed. Now, they want to relaunch it for the second time,” he said.

On Saturday, the Congress held a massive public rally at Ballari from where AICC president Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999.

“She said she’d stick to Ballari, but chose Rae Bareli. She didn’t even thank the voters of Ballari,” Bommai charged. “Not just that, the Congress government didn’t give a single rupee from a Rs 3,000-crore package. With what face are you doing your march in Ballari? You cheated people,” he said.

Siddu got personal, rues CM

Bommai took umbrage at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's dare asking him to "walk for 4 km without falling down". The BJP says the Congress leader referred to Bommai's knee-related issues. "Sure, I'll walk and show. Siddaramaiah has made a personal comment. I won't stoop to that level. I wish him good health," Bommai said.