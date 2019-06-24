JD(S) will have new state president soon: Gowda

JD(S) will have new state president soon: Gowda

PM Raghunandan
PM Raghunandan, DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 24 2019, 21:57pm ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2019, 22:22pm ist
JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Monday ruled out the possibility of appointing Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the state party president, saying that the party follows the one-man-one-post rule.

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Monday ruled out the possibility of appointing Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the state party president, saying that the party follows the one-man-one-post rule.

“One-man-one-post is the rule. So someone else will be appointed as the state party president. The party will take a decision on the appointment in three days,” Gowda told reporters.

Asked whether he will accept A H Vishwanath’s resignation, he said he will ensure that Vishwanath himself elects a new state president. Gowda’s statement has made it clear that the party had been looking for a replacement to Vishwanath, who resigned recently owning moral responsibility for the JD(S) defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Vishwanath had recently suggested that the party should appoint Kumaraswamy to the post.

 

JDS
state president
H D Deve Gowda
Comments (+)
 