JD(S) will have new state president soon: Gowda

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Monday ruled out the possibility of appointing Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the state party president, saying that the party follows the one-man-one-post rule.

“One-man-one-post is the rule. So someone else will be appointed as the state party president. The party will take a decision on the appointment in three days,” Gowda told reporters.

Asked whether he will accept A H Vishwanath’s resignation, he said he will ensure that Vishwanath himself elects a new state president. Gowda’s statement has made it clear that the party had been looking for a replacement to Vishwanath, who resigned recently owning moral responsibility for the JD(S) defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Vishwanath had recently suggested that the party should appoint Kumaraswamy to the post.