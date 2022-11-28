Karnataka: Academics irked by move to stop pre-matric scholarships for class 1-8

A notification by the union government stopping the pre-matric scholarship for grades 1 to 8 belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities has irked academics.

"The Right to Education (RTE) Act makes it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes 1 to 8) to each and every child. Accordingly, only students studying in classes 9 and 10 are covered under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the ministry of social justice and empowerment and ministry of tribal affairs," the union government said in a notice.

It said, "From 2022-23, the coverage under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the ministry of minority affairs shall also be for classes 9 and 10 only."

Accordingly, nodal officers at district level have been asked to scrutinise applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the pre-matric scholarship of the ministry of minority affairs.

Under the scheme, day scholars used to get Rs 225 per month and residential students Rs 525 per month over a period of 10 months.

Those with a family income below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and studying at a government-run or government-recognised institution were eligible.

In a statement, senior academician V P Niranjanaradhya said: "The decision of the ministries of social justice, tribal affairs and minority affairs to restrict pre-matric scholarship only for children studying in class 9 and 10 is an unfortunate move."

He said, "This implies that children studying in class 1 to 8 are not eligible for pre-matric scholarship. In fact, free uniform, textbooks, cycle, shoes, socks and pre-matric scholarship are incentives for poor children coming from SC/ST/OBC and minority communities to attend school and encourage enrolment, attendance and completion of elementary education."

He cautioned that the move would result in children dropping out.