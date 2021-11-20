Karnataka achieves 7 crore vaccinations

Karnataka achieves 7 crore vaccinations, reports 213 Covid cases and 5 deaths

The figure 7.007 crore vaccines comprised 4.36 crore first dose and 2.64 crore second dose and included the 2,36,784 jabs given today

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 22:41 ist
The health department said 370 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,48,053. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the seven crore vaccination mark even as the state reported 213 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,93,352 and 38,174.

The figure 7.007 crore vaccines comprised 4.36 crore first dose and 2.64 crore second dose and included the 2,36,784 jabs given today, a health department bulletin said.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka crosses seven crore doses today! Would like thank the entire family of health workers and district administration for achieving this feat! Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji, @mansukhmandviya ji and @CMofKarnataka for all the support."

Also Read | Covid-19 'boosters-for-all' discussion moves to CDC

The health department said 370 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,48,053.

Active cases stood at 7,096. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid-19 cases with 134 fresh infections and two deaths. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 17 in Mysuru and and 10 in Dakshina Kannada.

There were zero fatalities in 28 districts. While eight districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, 19 had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 2.34 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 80,090 samples were tested in the state today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.26 crore.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 