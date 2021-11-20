Karnataka achieves 7 crore vaccinations, reports 213 Covid cases and 5 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the seven crore vaccination mark even as the state reported 213 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,93,352 and 38,174.

The figure 7.007 crore vaccines comprised 4.36 crore first dose and 2.64 crore second dose and included the 2,36,784 jabs given today, a health department bulletin said.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka crosses seven crore doses today! Would like thank the entire family of health workers and district administration for achieving this feat! Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji, @mansukhmandviya ji and @CMofKarnataka for all the support."

The health department said 370 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,48,053.

Active cases stood at 7,096. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid-19 cases with 134 fresh infections and two deaths. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 17 in Mysuru and and 10 in Dakshina Kannada.

There were zero fatalities in 28 districts. While eight districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, 19 had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 2.34 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 80,090 samples were tested in the state today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.26 crore.

