Karnataka agriculture minister B C Patil tests Covid-19 positive

Agriculture Minister BC Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Earlier in the day, his wife, brother-in-law and five staff at his Hirekerur residence had tested positive for the virus.

"According to the report I received now, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I will be in home quarantine at my Bengaluru residence.

Five staff members who had accompanied me during a recent visit to Koppal are also positive," he said in a tweet.

ಇದೀಗ ಬಂದ ವರದಿಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ನನಗೆ ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನನ್ನ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋಂ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ, ನನ್ನ ಜೊತೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಐದು ಜನ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳಿಗೂ ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ವರದಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ.

1/2 — Kourava B.C.Patil (@bcpatilkourava) July 31, 2020

He urged all primary and secondary contacts who met him at Koppal and Davanagere, to get tested for Covid-19 in case of any symptoms.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted that his wife, brother-in-law and five staff at his Hirekerur residence tested positive. "They were shifted to dedicated Covid care centres," he said.

It can be recalled that Patil had to quarantine for a week between July 12-17, after one of his relatives has tested positive. He had home quarantined at Hirekerur then.

Patil is the third minister of the state cabinet to be infected by the novel coronavirus after Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Forest Minister Anand Singh.