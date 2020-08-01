K'taka agriculture minister Patil tests Covid positive

Karnataka agriculture minister B C Patil tests Covid-19 positive

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 00:36 ist
Karnataka agriculture minister B C Patil. Credit: DH Photo

Agriculture Minister BC Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Earlier in the day, his wife, brother-in-law and five staff at his Hirekerur residence had tested positive for the virus.

"According to the report I received now, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I will be in home quarantine at my Bengaluru residence. 

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Five staff members who had accompanied me during a recent visit to Koppal are also positive," he said in a tweet.

He urged all primary and secondary contacts who met him at Koppal and Davanagere, to get tested for Covid-19 in case of any symptoms. 

Earlier in the day, he tweeted that his wife, brother-in-law and five staff at his Hirekerur residence tested positive. "They were shifted to dedicated Covid care centres," he said.

It can be recalled that Patil had to quarantine for a week between July 12-17, after one of his relatives has tested positive. He had home quarantined at Hirekerur then.

Patil is the third minister of the state cabinet to be infected by the novel coronavirus after Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Forest Minister Anand Singh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
B C Patil

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 