Karnataka BJP MLA fights with Hoysala cop, HM seeks report

Mudigere BJP legislator MP Kumaraswamy was involved in an altercation with an on-duty police constable at the Legislators Home near Vidhana Soudha late on Thursday night.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday sought a report on this incident.

It is said that the altercation got physical as Kumaraswamy was angry at the constable. However, Kumaraswamy denied having hit the constable.

The incident took place between 10.30 and 11 pm, well into the night curfew.

"Last night, I went to a hotel for dinner and it was around 10.30 pm when I returned to the Legislators Home. There was a Hoysala patrol car parked near the portico blocking my way. I honked, but no one stepped out from the police car. I got out and asked him the move the car. Maybe he didn't realize I'm an MLA and called for back-up, accusing me of obstructing his duty," Kumaraswamy said.

"He even tried to take my photo. I snatched his phone. What hurt me was that he held my hand. The police personnel who arrived there apologized to me. Even that constable said sorry. I asked him he should say sorry to the police department t. That's all. It's not true that I hit him," the MLA said.

Reacting to this, Jnanendra said he has asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to look into this. "The information I have is that Kumaraswamy was stopped by a constable. I have asked the commissioner to inquire," he said.

Inquiry panel

Jnanendra, the home minister, said he has appointed an inquiry committee to look into allegations of royal treatment being given to some prisoners at the Parappana Agrahara penitentiary. "I held a meeting with officials on reports of royal treatment to inmates at Parappana Agrahara. I have appointed an inquiry committee. Officials say nothing happened of late and the videos doing the rounds are old. Still, taking note of media reports, I have sought an inquiry report," he said.

Some videos have emerged showing gangster JCB Narayana chilling in his cell with a television, snacks and other facilities. Another video allegedly shows a uniformed prison staff selling provisions to inmates.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: