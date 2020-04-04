BSY requests employers not to cut servants' salaries

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requests employers not to cut salaries amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 18:02 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compassionate gesture of employers will support the poor and needy.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

 

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "I request all the employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants, drivers etc., who are not able to work due to social distancing. Your compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.#FightBackKarnataka #CoronavirusPandemic." State and central government's have announced several initiatives to help poor and needy whose daily life have been affected by the lockdown that include supply of food grains and essential items, advance payment of social security pension among other things.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 