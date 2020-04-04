Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requests employers not to cut salaries amid COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compassionate gesture of employers will support the poor and needy.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "I request all the employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants, drivers etc., who are not able to work due to social distancing. Your compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.#FightBackKarnataka #CoronavirusPandemic." State and central government's have announced several initiatives to help poor and needy whose daily life have been affected by the lockdown that include supply of food grains and essential items, advance payment of social security pension among other things.