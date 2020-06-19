Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa home office sanitised after policewoman's husband tests COVID-19 positive

Krishna, the home office of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was sanitised on Friday after the husband of a policewoman working there was tested positive for COVID-19.

This forced the CM to shift all the meetings scheduled at Krishna during the day to Vidhana Soudha.

According to sources, the husband of a police constable stationed at the reception of Krishna was tested positive for COVID-19. "Her husband also works in the police and was attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He was tested positive a few days ago and is under quarantine. The lady constable also has not attended work since Monday," according to a source in the Chief Minister's Office.

The constable has not come in contact with the chief minister or senior officials and her contacts are being traced by authorities.

Sources said that Krishna was being sanitised every week on Saturday, as a large number of people visited the home office on a daily basis despite recent restrictions due to COVID-19. "However, since the primary contact of an employee at Krishna tested positive, it was completely sanitised on Friday," sources added.

It can be noted that Vikas Soudha was shut down for sanitisation on Friday, after an employee of Food and Civil Supplies Department in the secretariat building tested positive for the virus.

