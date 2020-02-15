Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa moots separate secretariat for STs

In a significant, politically-loaded move, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will announce a separate secretariat for Scheduled Tribes in the 2020-21 Budget.

This is seen as a bid to placate the STs who are demanding a hike in reservation. Also, there is discontent within the community over two of their leaders - B Sreeramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi - missing out on becoming deputy chief ministers.

Note to CS

In a note, Yediyurappa has directed Chief Secretary T M Vjiay Bhaskar to “take necessary action” to include the proposal to create a ST secretariat in the 2020-21 budget, which will be presented on March 5. The note also states that Yediyurappa had announced the setting up of a separate ST secretariat at a public event on February 9.

At present, all programmes related to the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are taken care of by the Social Welfare department, while the Backward Classes Welfare Department covers the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Under pressure

Yediyurappa is already under pressure from the Valmiki community that wants the ST reservation to be hiked from 3% to 7.5%. Even the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has pushed for this. A committee headed by Justice Nagamohan Das is examining this demand.

That apart, Sreeramulu, who is arguably the tallest ST leader in the state, is said to be sulking as he was not made deputy chief minister, a promise the BJP had made to him in the run up to the 2018 Assembly polls. Another Valmiki leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, too, is said to be a deputy chief ministerial aspirant.