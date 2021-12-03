CM Bommai to chair meeting today to discuss Omicron

Karnataka CM Bommai to chair high-level meeting on December 3 to discuss Omicron variant

Health Minister promised to send detailed laboratory reports about the detected cases on Friday

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 00:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Following the detection of two cases of new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a high-level meeting with experts to prepare a strategy to address the issue on Friday.

"After taking views from the expert, the government will prepare a standard operating procedure on taking steps to prevent spreading of disease," the CM told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The CM, who held two back to back meetings with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said that the Health Minister promised to send detailed laboratory reports about the detected cases on Friday. Once the report comes, the same will be shared with experts and will seek their views, he said.

Referring to the two cases, the CM said “Our duty is now to track & trace such strains & their contacts wherever it's found. We're already tracking & tracing international travellers.”

On the demand by several states to stop all international flights, the CM said he had already discussed the issue with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. "The Union Minister assured me that his ministry would announce all the precautionary steps to be taken on this issue at the earliest," he said.

The CM also requested the Union Health Minister to take steps to supply Covid-19 vaccines to give booster doses to health workers.

The CM, who arrived in the national capital to meet Union Ministers on Thursday, will leave for Bengaluru on Friday.

