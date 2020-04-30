Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoles death of Rishi Kapoor

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, saying his stellar performances will be remembered.

The veteran actor, who was suffering from cancer, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning.

Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

"Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 30, 2020

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu too expressed his condolence.

Also read — Rishi Kapoor endured illness with dignity, grace: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"Deeply saddened by the demise of wonderful actor and legend Shri #RishiKapoor. The cine world would be poorer by his absence. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," Sriramulu tweeted.

Multilingual film actress and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh expressed her grief, stating the year 2020 is turning out to be the worst nightmare.

"Woke up to this absolutely devastating news, 2020 is turning out to be the worst nightmare @chintskap #RishiKapoor. Stole our hearts with his performances right from Bobby until now..no more," Sumalatha tweeted.

She said she will miss him forever.