Karnataka conducting highest number of coronavirus tests, says BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday maintained that Karnataka is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests among all other Indian states.

He was responding to a question on why Karnataka’s testing numbers hit the lowest in the past one month with only 5,362 samples tested on Monday evening, which can be compared with 5,351 samples tested on May 15. But the testing figure for Tuesday stood at 7,936.

“Testing hasn't reduced. We're doing more (tests) than expected. If there's any Indian state doing the highest number of tests, it is Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said.

He reiterated that Karnataka did not need a lockdown and that he would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more relaxation. “I'll request for more relaxation so that public life can return to (full) normalcy and the economy can be revived,” he said. Yediyurappa is slated to participate in a video conference with Modi on Wednesday.

The government is doing “everything we can” to tackle the COVID-19 menace, Yediyurappa said. “We’re doing everything beyond our control. We’re keeping strict vigil and taking stern action,” he said.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa participated in traditional Hindu rituals at the Shankara Mutt. “We're performing these rituals with a prayer that citizens live peacefully without COVID-19,” the CM said.

The government has released Rs 1,000 crore to provide Rs 2,000 incentive to farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of the additional cash benefits the government is providing under the PM-KISAN scheme. “The Centre pays Rs 6,000 and we’re additionally giving Rs 4,000. We have already paid Rs 2,000. Now, despite the economic difficulty, we’ve released Rs 1,000 crore for 50 lakh farmers who will get another Rs 2,000,” Yediyurappa said.