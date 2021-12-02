Karnataka Congress leader, nine others served notice for conspiring to kill BDA chief SR Vishwanath

The Karnataka Police have served notice to 10 persons, including Congress leader Gopalakrishna, in connection with a case of conspiring to kill three-time BJP MLA SR Vishwanath on Thursday.

Vishwanath is said to be close to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted on the issue before flying off to New Delhi and said that the "matter is seized with the police now and after the investigation, a call will be taken to whether the case should be handed over to higher investigative agencies".

A three-minute video clip containing a conversation between Congress leader Gopalakrishna and his associates about 'killing MLA Vishwanath when he goes to farm house', has gone viral. Based on this, Vishwanath gave a complaint to the Rajanukunte police.

Gopalakrishna had lost the Assembly elections to Vishwanath in the Yelahanka constituency.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the video was made six months ago. One Kulla Devaraj, an associate of Gopalakrishna is said to have recorded the video and handed it over to Vishwanath. The police are also questioning him.

The police have issued a notice to MLA Vishwanath to provide them with evidence in connection with the case.

Vishwanath has mentioned that Gopalakrishna, who suffered defeat against him twice and came third in the last elections, wanted to eliminate him.

Gopalakrishna has maintained that it is a conspiracy by his former associate Kulla Devaraj to fix him. He also maintained that the video is fake and he would lodge a police complaint in this regard.

