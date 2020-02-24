Karnataka government plans 25 branches of Kidwai cancer hospital

The government is mulling over starting 25 divisional units of Kidwai Hospital across the state to fight cancer, Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

He was speaking at Can Walk-2020, a walkathon organised by Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust and Navodaya School Alumni, to spread awareness on cancer among people.

"The number of cancer affected is rising day by day and adequate treatment facilities are required. Diagnosing the disease at an early stage is the key to its treatment. Remaining physically active will help keep such diseases at distance, and awareness is needed on the same," he said.