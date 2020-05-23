Karnataka govt grants permission to KPCL to drill boreholes inside Sharavathi sanctuary

Amidst burgeoning protests and opposition to the proposed 2,000 MW Sharavathi pumped-storage hydroelectric project inside the Sharavathi Valley between Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada, the Karnataka Forest Department has granted permission to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) to carry out survey and geotechnical investigation by drilling inside the Sharavathi Valley Lion-tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary last week subject to stringent conditions.

The proposal, which was accorded an approval by the State Board for Wildlife in September 2019, was recommended to the Prime Minister-headed National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The NBWL which met in April 2020 amidst lockdown against the COVID-19 also gave its green signal to carry out the study subject to conditions imposed by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka.

A few days ago, the Chief Wildlife Warden permitting the KPCL to drill 12 bore holes of 2X2 inch diameter.

According to the order, a copy of which is with DH, “The survey has to be carried without any tree cutting or disturbance to the wildlife. Drilling equipment has to be carried on the head. Drilling is allowed only between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm. No tents or stay arrangements are allowed at the site inside the sanctuary limits during night. The period of the work shall be for one-year term from the date of issuance of the order. Further, the survey work shall not be taken up during monsoon season.”

Joseph Hoover, Convener of the United Conservation Movement said, “The state should not have hurried just because NBWL has given clearance for the proposal especially during the present pandemic situation. The MoEF&CC in its order dated 6 April 20 directed all states to restrict the movement of people to wildlife sanctuaries and national parks besides initiating measures to stop transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals and vice versa. Despite such an order by the Centre, the state has already given them go-ahead.”

According to sources in the Forest Department, Sagara, as many as 14 people have come from Haryana to carry out the survey and drilling work inside the sanctuary. “They have deployed their machinery at a place near to the worksite. Looking at the machinery itself one can understand that no human can take them inside the forest on head. Locals have also complained to the Tashildar to keep these workers under quarantine as they have come from different states,” an activist from Sagara said. Similarly, activists from Bengaluru and power policy analysts have also appealed to the Chief Minister not to pursue even the survey let alone the controversial project.

The Project:

The project envisaged between existing Talakalale and Gerusoppa reservoir on the downstream of Linganamakki reservoir on Sharavathi River aims to make use of the runoff water by way of pumped storage. Planned to be an underground project, the project with eight units of 250 Mw each would generate about 2,000 Mw catering to the peak hour load. The project, worth Rs 4,862.89 Crores, requires about 153 hectares and of which 150 acres is forest area