Karnataka govt plans to hand over circuit houses to tourism department: Govind Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister & Public Works Department Minister Govind Karjol has stated that the State government is contemplating to hand over the circuit houses, now under the PWD, to the Tourism Department so that they can be maintained well.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of various development works of the Public Works Department (PWD) here on Thursday, he said many circuit houses in the state do not have staff even to sweep the rooms. So, there is a plan to hand them over to the Tourism Department. This would generate revenue too, he added.

He directed the officials concerned to give importance to the construction of anganwadi centre, and community halls.

He said, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Minor Irrigation Departments, and Zilla Panchayat released grants for road, and drain related works. So, road development works are being repeated. In this way, public money is being wasted. So, the PWD must focus on constructing anganwadi centres, school buildings, and community halls, he added.

He also directed the authorities concerned to construct small commercial complexes and rent them out to unemployed youths. It would not only generate employment for the people, but also become a permanent asset for the department, he noted.

He also pointed out that signboards with names of the areas and distance are not seen on major roads in the district. So, the officials concerned must set up signboards of cement rather than steel or iron. The boards made up of steel or iron may be stolen by thieves. So, boards with cement must be set up, he directed.

MP G M Siddeshwara, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, and PWD officials were present in the meeting.