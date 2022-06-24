Karnataka govt renames education department

Karnataka govt renames education department

The decision was taken based on the opinions of experts and as per the National Education Policy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 23:20 ist
Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH file photo

The state government issued an order Friday renaming the Department of Primary and Secondary Education as the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The decision was taken based on the opinions of experts and as per the National Education Policy, the government order stated. "Also, the phrase 'School Education Department' is in vogue at the Centre and many other states," the order pointed out.

Karnataka
Education
Education Department

