Karnataka govt to book Remdesivir scaremongers: Bommai

At a time when there are several complaints about shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals, the state government will slap cases against those creating an artificial scarcity of the injectible drug, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday.

Speaking to reporters here after a high-level meeting with officials on Covid-19 management, Bommai said there were many complaints about short supply of Remdesivir.

"There is an artificial creation of scarcity by vested interests so that they can sell it at double the price and in the black market. The government will investigate the matter and take action against anyone involved in such irregularities," the minister said. "Be it pharmacies, hospitals or any officials involved in exporting it across the state border, the government will initiate strict action," he added.

Bommai also said that the night curfew imposed by the government has been successful, thanks to cooperation from the public. "Until now, the police have registered 65,634 cases of violation against people for not wearing masks in public spaces and penalty has been collected from them," he said.

The Home Department is also taking precautions to ensure that the police personnel on duty in the thick of the pandemic do not fall victims to the crisis. About 30 police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive in the second wave of the pandemic, while 450 of their family members have also tested positive. To ensure that all these patients get timely treatment, an ADGP-rank official has been placed in charge of the coordination, he added.