Karnataka: Interim stay on NLSIU domicile reservation

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the 25% horizontal domicile reservation in the National Law School India University (NLSIU).

The bench had reserved orders on a batch of petitions challenging the domicile reservation, which provides for horizontal reservation to those who have studied in Karnataka for 10 years preceding CLAT 2020.

However, in view of National Law Aptitude Test 2020 (NLAT) scheduled on September 12, the bench passed the interim order. A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ravi Hosmani directed the NLSIU to prepare the list, which will be subject to the final orders of the court.

Since one of the petitioners is an aspirant, the bench passed the interim order to protect his interest. The bench stated that interim order is not pertaining to the seat matrix and directed the NLSIU to publish only the merit list without the reservation.