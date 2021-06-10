Karnataka launches mobile app for direct benefit transfers

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled a mobile app for direct benefit transfers (DBT) to help beneficiaries check if their bank account is seeded with Aadhaar, and keep track of money they get from the government under various schemes.

The app, which is available on the Android platform, will help the government push for more Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS) transactions.

“The intention of the government to bring in transparency will be fulfilled only when citizens use this application. Hence, the citizens must make the best use of this application and keep themselves informed about the transfer of benefits,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The app will help users know which bank account of theirs is seeded with Aadhaar and how much money they have received under different welfare schemes.

In August 2018, the government made Aadhaar the basis for all beneficiary payments or direct benefit transfers. There are about 120 schemes under which approximately Rs 12,000 crore have been disbursed in the last two years, the statement said.

All Covid-19 relief packages in the first and second waves of the pandemic have been disbursed through the DBT platform.

Speaking to DH, Additional Chief Secretary (e-Governance) Rajeev Chawla said citizens were facing difficulties in knowing whether their bank account was seeded with Aadhaar. “Further, many of them are not even aware which bank account of theirs is seeded with Aadhaar. Thus, they were finding it difficult to know in which account money by the government has been credited,” Chawla said.

Also, the app will be handy as Karnataka has gone on an auto-pilot with beneficiary payments. “We are moving towards entitlement-based payments instead of application-based. We have enough data to know who should get covered under which scheme. So, there’s no reason for the beneficiaries to apply for benefits,” Chawla said.

At present, entitlement-based payments are being done for flower growers, fruits/vegetables farmers, construction workers, street vendors and maize farmers. “They were not even knowing when the money may come into their bank account,” Chawla said, adding that the mobile app would address all these issues.