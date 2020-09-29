K'taka Legislative Council polls to be held on Oct 28

Karnataka Legislative Council polls to 4 seats to be held on October 28

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Sep 29 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 14:03 ist
The last date for filing nominations is October 8 and the counting of votes will be on November 2. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka Legislative Council elections to four Graduate Constituency seats will be held on October 28.

This is the first election that will be held in Karnataka after Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the announcement of Election Commission of India, the polls are to be held for following Graduate Constituencies: South East, Karnataka West,  North East and Bengaluru's Teachers Constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8 and the counting of votes will be on November 2.

The seats became vacant after R Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, Sharanappa Mattur, S V Sankanur and Puttanna retired on June 30.

The Election Commission had deferred the elections earlier due to Covid-19 lockdown. 

