Karnataka Legislative Council polls to 4 seats to be held on October 28

Karnataka Legislative Council elections to four Graduate Constituency seats will be held on October 28.

This is the first election that will be held in Karnataka after Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the announcement of Election Commission of India, the polls are to be held for following Graduate Constituencies: South East, Karnataka West, North East and Bengaluru's Teachers Constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8 and the counting of votes will be on November 2.

The seats became vacant after R Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, Sharanappa Mattur, S V Sankanur and Puttanna retired on June 30.

The Election Commission had deferred the elections earlier due to Covid-19 lockdown.