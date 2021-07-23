Karnataka logs 1,705 single-day Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,705 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 28,91,699 and the toll to 36,323.

The day also saw 2,243 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,31,226. Out of 1,705 new cases reported on Friday, 400 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 781 discharges and only three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,127.

Also Read | Medical oxygen demand peaked to nearly 9,000 MT in 2nd Covid wave: Govt

Out of 30 deaths reported on Friday, four each were from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru had three each, Dharwad and Shivamogga (two each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 295, Mysuru 157, Udupi 131, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,24,044, followed by Mysuru 1,71,843 and Tumakuru 1,17,325. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,99,859, followed by Mysuru 1,67,794 and Tumakuru 1,14,897.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,75,51,620 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,25,426 were collected on Friday alone.