Karnataka MLA's kin found dead in canal

Karnataka MLA MP Renukacharya's nephew Chandrashekhar, who had gone missing over the last five days, was found dead in Tunga Bhadra canal near Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk on Thursday.

According to police, some local people alerted them about spare parts of a car floating in the canal.

Divers and firefighting staff lifted the vehicle from the canal. The body of Chandrashekhar was found in the vehicle. MLA MP Renukacharya and his family members were inconsolable.

It is not clear how the car fell into the canal. The police is investigating the matter.