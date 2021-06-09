Karnataka mulls unlocking in 5 phases

Hinting at the possiblity of an unlocking process in Karnataka fron next week, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the state government is considering initiating the easing of curbs in four to five different phases.

To begin with, the government is considering the extension of existing shopping hours to 12 noon. Besides, it is also considering allowing people to visit parks for exercising.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of inaugurating a workshop organised by the BBMP for paediatricians at the Nimhans Convention Centre, Revenue minister R Ashoka said, "The government is considering unlock in 4 to 5 phases keeping in mind the daily caseload. But everything will not be thrown open at one go as it may further shoot up the Covid caseload. CM Yediyurappa will decide on this graded and phased unlock process."

Pointing at Bengaluru's Covid-19 figures, Ashoka further said, "Bengaluru is currently reporting about 2,000 cases. If we want to have a normal life, the caseload must come down to 500 per day. We will also be analysing what will be the positivity rate once unlock process sets in."

When asked about the relaxations that the state government is considering, R Ashoka said, "Initially we are thinking of extending the existing shopping hours which is currently from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. This may be extended up to 12 noon. Similarly, people may be allowed to visit parks for the morning, evening walk or jogging."

The minister clarified that no new industries (other than those that are currently allowed to function) will be allowed to resume operations for the time being.

Karnataka had extended its Covid-19 lockdown till June 14 and speculations are that steps will be taken for a graded unlocking, as was also suggested by the state's technical advisory committee.

The state, which until a few days ago was reporting a high number of daily infections and deaths, has seen a decline over the past few days.