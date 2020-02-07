Karnataka: Nightmare over, BS Yediyurappa faces dual headaches

Despite having onboarded new ministers in his Cabinet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is still under pressure on two counts: the newly-inducted are lobbying for plum portfolios while ‘native’ BJP legislators want another round of expansion before the Budget session.

On Thursday, Yediyurappa inducted ten legislators as ministers in his Cabinet.

Apparently, Ramesh Jarkiholi has set his sights on the water resources portfolio, which was held by his Congress’ bete noire D K Shivakumar under the Congress-JD(S) regime.

B A Basavaraj (Byrathi) has sought urban development, whereas S T Somashekhar is eyeing the Bengaluru city development portfolio.

B C Patil, a former cop, is reportedly keen on the home department portfolio, which is currently held by Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa’s confidant. K Sudhakar is said to be expecting the medical education portfolio, which is now with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

While Yediyurappa has said that the new ministers will get portfolios allocated to them by Saturday, there is speculation that it may get delayed.

Also, some ‘native’ BJP legislators aspiring for ministerial berths are urging the party leadership to allow them to be inducted into the Cabinet before the Budget session of the legislature scheduled to start March 2.

Yediyurappa is said to be awaiting an appointment with the BJP central leadership to discuss induction of ‘old-timers’ into his Cabinet.

CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya came to Yediyurappa’s defence even as voices within the BJP criticised the regional imbalance in the Cabinet, as at least 13 districts do not have any representation.

Renukacharya said, “The CM will take everything seriously. The imbalance will be set right in time. The CM is capable enough and we have confidence in him.”

Renukacharya also dismissed talk about Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra’s “interference” in the administration.

“CM’s son Vijayendra has not interfered in the Cabinet affairs or in the CM’s work. More than being the CM’s son, Vijayendra is the BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary. He’s in the organisation,” Renukacharya said.