Karnataka prepared to tackle Covid challenges ahead: Bommai

IANS
IANS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 26 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 22:47 ist

The Karnataka government has said it is prepared to tackle possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his address after inaugurating the Oxygen Generator and Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant at the JSS Hospital on Sunday said, action has been initiated to set up new ICU facilities, ramping up of oxygen plants and ensuring stocks of medicines.

Also Read: Bommai rules out any change in Karnataka's fresh Covid curbs

About 97 per cent first dose Covid vaccination has been achieved in the state and 76 per cent have been covered with both the doses. It is a record compared to other states, he said.

Protection from Covid can be achieved only by 100 per cent vaccination. The government has been working relentlessly to achieve it. Tough preventive measures too would be taken. People need to cooperate with the government, Bommai said.

Appreciating JSS institutions for their services in education, feeding the hungry and medical care, he said, the government has been successful in managing the Covid spread with cooperation from many organisations and hospitals.

Pontiff of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K. Sudhakar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

