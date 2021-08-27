Karnataka sees 1,301 new Covid cases, 17 deaths 

Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its Covid-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh.

The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a medical bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covis-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, 78 in Kodagu, 72 in Mysuru and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore, with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday, the bulletin said.