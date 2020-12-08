Karnataka seized record 5,000 LSD strips this year, compared to 150 in 2019: Basavaraj Bommai

The state government has seized over 5,000 strips of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) this year, which is the highest haul when compared with previous years, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“We’re going after synthetic drugs. There are LSD strips measuring 1-1.5mm. We have seized 5,049 strips this year compared with 150 last year. The seizure of these strips did not exceed 200 in recent years,” Bommai said in a brief discussion on the drugs menace during question hour.

The BJP government has “waged a war on drugs”, Bommai said, adding that the police had booked 3,852 cases till November this year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “There were 1,126 cases in 2017, 1,031 in 2018 and 1,661 in 2019. Of the 3,852 cases booked so far this year, charge sheets have been submitted in 2,285 cases. The others are under investigation,” he said.

Bommai claimed that this government was the first to “infiltrate” the dark web. “We have broken into 21 dark websites where LSD strips among other drugs were being sold,” he said.

The minister was responding to a question raised by former Congress minister Eshwar Khandre, who said there was a delay in filing charge sheets because of shortage in the forensic science laboratory (FSL). Bommai admitted this: “It’s true that there’s a bottleneck in getting FSL reports.”

To overcome this, the government has introduced a new technology at FSL. “Earlier, testing of samples took time. Say, if we sent 20 samples, the FSL had to test one at a time. We have not modernized the FSL, which can now test 51 samples at one time. A separate narcotics section has been opened at the FSL,” Bommai said, adding that this would help the police file charge sheets sooner.

The government was working on a “comprehensive law” to tackle drugs, which will be recommended to the Centre. “Under the NDPS Act, we’re revisiting the rules. We’re simplifying them to help make more raids and seizures. The amended rules will be out soon,” he said.

Legislators R Narendra and Priyank Kharge expressed concern on mushrooming of hookah bars and recreation clubs. Another MLA Abbayya Prasad said he saw youngsters consume whiteners in his Hubli-Dharwad East constituency.

“Narcotics come in different forms now. In Raichur, we saw a powder that was mixed with water to get high. There are polishes, whiteners and glues that contain alcohol. Since they’re available in stationery shops, we can’t tell if they’re being used for substance abuse,” Bommai said.

The minister said urban local bodies should regulate the opening of hookah bars. “As far as recreation clubs are concerned, they usually get an order from the High Court to get a licence,” he said.

The government was aware of the ganja business taking place in slums. “We must fight this. Earlier, rave parties were fashionable. Now, they’re seen as a crime. We’ve managed to instill fear,” Bommai said.