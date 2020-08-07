Karnataka SSLC exam results to be declared on August 10

The results of Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be announced on Monday.
Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "The results will be announced at about 3 pm on August 10."
This year, over 8.50 lakh students appeared for the exams amidst the Covid-19 pandemic fear across the state.
The department conducted the exams successfully despite resistance from various quarters and pressure to postpone the exams.
