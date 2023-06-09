Karnataka submits revised proposal to Centre on Mahadayi project

The Karnataka government has submitted a revised proposal to the National Wildlife Board seeking approval for the Mahadayi project.

Besides, the state government also submitted a revised proposal to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment seeking permission to divert 26.92 hectares of forest land for non-forest purposes.

Though the Karnataka Irrigation Department had earlier submitted these proposals, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has sought details from Karnataka Government about mitigation measures to forests and wild animals due to implementation of Kalasa Nala diversion scheme in Mahadayi project.

The Ministry also asked the state about the details on alternative land for afforestation if forest land diversion allowed for the project.

The state government last year submitted a revised proposal about the Mahadayi project which involved diversion of Mahadayi river water through Kalasa and Banduri Nala. The project received approval from the Central Water Commission last year.

As per the plan for Kalasa Nala, the government's plan to divert 33.05 hectares of forest land in Kankumbi and surrounding areas in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi District to construct a diversion weir, jack well-cum-pump hose, electrical substation pipeline and power line.