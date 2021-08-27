K'taka to start 5 lakh Covid jabs daily from Sept 1: CM

Karnataka to start 5 lakh Covid-19 jabs daily from Sept 1: CM Bommai

The chief minister also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to continue the GST compensation

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 15:59 ist
Health workers inside the vaccination bus during the inauguration of "Vaccination on Wheels" by Narayan Health City, in Bengaluru, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday said the state will start at least five lakh Covid-19 vaccinations every day from September 1 with the help of the Centre.

"We did five lakh inoculations on a trial basis on Wednesday. Now we will start five lakh vaccinations daily from September 1," Bommai who returned here on Thursday evening after a visit to Delhi, told reporters.

He said his visit to the national capital was mainly to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and seek the Centre's support to start five lakh inoculations daily from September onwards.

Mandaviya assured his support and said that the Centre would supply the stock of vaccines based on the consumption of the State, Bommai added.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

To a question on Covid restrictions during the Gauri-Ganesha festival next month, he said such issues will be discussed at a meeting of Covid-19 experts on August 30.

On water disputes with neighbouring states, the Chief Minister said he had a detailed discussion with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and Mahadayi, Ettinahole and Upper Bhadra projects.

He also said that he had a discussion with Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, senior lawyers Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki and senior officials of the water resource department regarding the water disputes and asked them to speed up the cases which are before the Supreme Court.

The chief minister also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to continue the GST compensation, as it is ending in 2022. She said that a decision may be taken on this issue in the GST Council meeting, he said.

Regarding his meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Bommai said he has sought the Centre's support to Karnataka's proposal for a mega textile park in the state. Goyal asked him to send the proposal and assured to offer all kinds of subsidy from the Centre for the project.

The union minister also said that he would help the State in forging tie-ups with national and international textile manufacturers, Bommai said. According to the Chief Minister, the mega textile project will generate a large number of jobs, especially for women.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 