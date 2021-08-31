Karnataka to vaccinate 2 crore people a month from September

Karnataka will administer 1.5-2 crore Covid vaccines every month from September. Every day, five lakh doses will be given. In addition, every Wednesday, this will be doubled to 10 lakh doses when the weekly Lasika Mela (vaccine fest) will be held, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced in Bengaluru on Monday.

In August, the state received 1.1 crore doses. Special focus will be given to districts with coverage below the state average of vaccination coverage.

Also, every village within a 20-km radius of the Karnataka border with Kerala will be fully vaccinated.

Districts that share a border with Kerala include Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Districts with below state average vaccination coverage are 19 including Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Bidar, Davangere, Koppal, Chitradurga, Gadag, Vijayapura, Haveri, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur and Kalaburagi.

“We will reach our target of vaccinating 4.96 crore adult population by December 31. While 65% of the state’s adult population has received the first dose, some 20% has received the second dose.

The area within the BBMP limits which was the epicentre of the pandemic in both the first and the second waves has already vaccinated more than one crore people with 75% getting the first dose and 27.21% getting the second dose,” he said.

He expressed confidence and hope in Bengaluru vaccinating its entire adult population with the first dose, a distinction that Bhubaneswar in Odisha already holds. It became the first city in India on August 1 to vaccinate 100% of its population against Covid with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Arrangements will also be made to vaccinate people living in slums by deploying nursing and health staff at nearby health facilities.

He urged people to provide the same phone number while taking the second dose too to prevent skewed vaccination figures. “There have been no largescale infections reported after the reopening of medical institutions and high schools in the state,” he said.

To prevent importing new virus strains and variants of the coronavirus in the state, he said, “We won’t let passengers from Brazil, the UK, and South Africa enter the state without a Covid negative report. Only after their Covid negative status is confirmed, they will be let out of the airport,” he said.